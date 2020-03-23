Coronavirus therapy for large number of patients provided, says Filipche

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – We’ve provided the needed therapy that would cover a very large number of patients who have contracted the coronavirus in the country, given the fact that several studies have been published about an already applied therapy, Venko Filipche said Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, the Health Minister said it is a combination of therapy that by several papers has been pointed out as giving good results in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Filipche explained that the treatment protocol should be accepted by a team of doctors at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. “After having met this morning, the procedure should be completed by tomorrow at the latest with green-lighting an approval to use this combination of therapy by the Agency for Medicines. Afterwards, it will be applied to patients where needed.”

It is a therapy, he said, that is yet to become the subject of clinical trials, but many countries have already included it in the protocols, because it has proven effective, and now we are also doing the same.

Minister Filipche said that 22 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours, including 15 in Skopje, 4 in Debar, 2 in Kumanovo and one in Ohrid. “The total tally until 12 pm is 136. One patient has recovered, and two people died,” he added.

Furthermore, Filipche said that the Committee on Infectious Diseases and the crisis management body held a meeting in the government to discuss introducing heightened measures for at-risk groups of citizens. These include people over 65 – who are proven to be more susceptible to the coronavirus and have a higher mortality rate – and young people under 18, who can be ‘silent carriers.’

“These additional measures will be discussed later in the day at a session of the government, after which more details will be provided,” he stated.

In the past 24 hours, the Minister noted, we registered seven diagnosed patients less. “It is encouraging, but it doesn’t have to mean a thing, because I think we are still experiencing a trend of rising number of coronavirus cases. I honestly believe the measures that have been introduced will be respected more and more and that they will produce the much-needed results, Filipche concluded.

Asked about a comment on the rising demand of Sumamed antibiotics, after reports about its effectiveness in treating coronavirus patients, Minister Filipche said that Sumamed has been designed prescription medication and advised the citizens against stockpiling the medication. “There is a really sufficient quantity in our country and people shouldn’t take antibiotics if it isn’t prescribed therapy.”