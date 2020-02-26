Coronavirus prompts Dutch airline KLM to announce austerity savings

The Dutch airline KLM has announced a package of austerity measures in response to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

They include a pause in investment and a temporary hiring freeze, Dutch media reported on Wednesday. Employees have also been asked to take leave now, if possible. A KLM spokesperson described the measures as “precautionary.”

Dutch media quoted a letter from KLM’s finance director Erik Swelheim in which he spoke of the “very large impact” of the coronavirus, which can “only be offset by cost savings and low oil prices.”

The airline fears a loss of revenue if the virus continues to spread in Europe. KLM flights to China were suspended at the end of January in response to the outbreak.