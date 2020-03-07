0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderSocietyVideo statement

Coronavirus patients in stable condition, bus passengers in home isolation: health minister

The spouses who tested positive for the coronavirus are treated at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, they are in stable condition and have a mild form of the disease, but are part of the risk group due to their age, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Saturday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 7 March 2020 15:18
