Coronavirus patient in good condition, other passengers quarantined

Skopje, 26 February 2020 (MIA) – The patient with coronavirus is in good general condition and with a mild form of the disease. Only one of her lungs is affected, and no mechanical ventilation is required, according to Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Providing more details on North Macedonia’s first coronavirus case at a press conference Wednesday evening, Minister Filipche said the 50-year-old woman was sequestered in an intensive care unit at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje.

Filipche added that all people who rode with her on the van, which entered the country at the Tabanovce border crossing, were identified, contacted, and kept under home isolation.

There were nine people in total – the driver and eight passengers.

Some passengers were found in Skopje, and some in Strumica, Filipche said. Medical teams were already interviewing them to see who they had contacted during the day.

“All of them will remain under home isolation and police protection overnight,” the minister highlighted, “and based on the results of the analysis, we’ll decide if they will stay isolated at home or transferred to dedicated infectious diseases supervision units.”

“There’s no room for panic. Epidemics have occurred before,” Filipche reminded reporters. “No need to stockpile supplies.”

More details will be announced at a news conference Thursday morning. mr/