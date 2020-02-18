Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Coronavirus not affecting Macedonian tourism: agency

Macedonian tourism will not be significantly affected by the negative effect of the coronavirus. About 7,000-10,000 Chinese tourists annually visit North Macedonia, most often as part of regional tours, a relatively small number that has no major impact on the sector, says Agency for Tourism Promotion and Support director Ljupcho Janevski.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 18 February 2020 16:00
