Coronavirus: Italy halts all sports as Indian Wells tennis called off

Berlin, 10 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Italy took drastic action on Monday as sports authorities across the world reacted to the new coronavirus outbreak by calling off events or holding competitions without spectators.

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said in a statement that “all sporting activities at all levels” in the country should be suspended until April 3.

CONI asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the decision, and Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said the document could be signed as early as Tuesday.

Italy is facing the worst coronavirus crisis outside of Asia. On Monday it reported a new spike in cases to 9,172, including 433 deaths.

Earlier, the Indian Wells men’s and women’s tennis tournament in California – one of the top tennis attractions outside of the Grand Slams – was cancelled due to concerns about the virus.

Indian Wells organizers cited “concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event,” for the tournament cancellation.

The first round of the opening ATP Masters 1000 and WTA Premier Mandatory event of the year was to begin Wednesday.

Football was further hit, with a decision to play the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday behind closed doors.

It was the second Champions League last-16 second-leg match this week to be played in an empty stadium after Valencia v Atalanta on Tuesday.

Paris police said the decision was taken in line with government decisions announced on Sunday as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France passed 1,100.

RB Leipzig’s Champions League game at home to Tottenham Hotspur was meanwhile set to be played in front of fans, it was decided Monday after a meeting between club officials and local health authorities.

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, had Sunday recommended cancelling events with more than 1,000 participants in an effort to reduce the number of coronavirus infections.

The weekend’s German Bundesliga matchday programme will go ahead but games could take place behind closed doors if local authorities decide, the German league (DFL) said.

The DFL said it would sound out a possible extension of the season from the middle to the end of May in talks with the German football federation DFB and European body UEFA.

In Switzerland, police said a Europa League match between Basel and Eintracht Frankfurt would no longer take place on March 19. It was not immediately known when and where the match could be held.

The coronavirus continued to disrupt the fixture programme in Asia, with world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) postponing upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March and June.

Some games may still go ahead provided the safety of all individuals involved meets the required standards and with the mutual agreement of the member associations, FIFA said.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix is to go ahead as planned in Melbourne with fans in attendance, race officials said.

Motorsport federation FIA said it was “closely monitoring the evolving situation” with member clubs, governments and the World Health Organization.

“The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and, if necessary, take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public,” a statement said.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix a week after the Australian race. The Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai, had already been postponed.

In rugby, the Six Nations match between France and Ireland on March 14 was the latest fixture in the competition to be postponed, after the Ireland v Italy match originally scheduled for Saturday.

Hours before CONI’s announcement, the Italian ski federation halted training, competition and travel, but said athletes already at competition venues or with a chance of titles could continue.

These included alpine skier Federica Brignone, who was due to be in Are, Sweden this weekend for World Cup races, with a chance of winning the overall title and two other disciplines.

Organizers of cycling’s Paris-Nice event said the race would now be “behind closed doors” as a result of the government’s ban on large public gatherings.

Seven teams have withdrawn from the traditional week-long race which began Sunday. Public access is being restricted at stage starts and finishes.

Elsewhere, the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame in ancient Olympia on Thursday was going to take place without spectators, save for 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee. A dress rehearsal on Wednesday was also due to be closed to the public.

The Olympic flame is due to arrive in Japan on March 20 after a Greek relay leg and a handover ceremony in Athens on March 19.

In Japan, the professional baseball league will delay the start of the season from March 20 to a later date, while football’s J-League extended the suspension of all games until April 3.