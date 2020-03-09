Coronavirus in Europe: Portuguese President Sousa in quarantine

Rome, 9 March 2020 (MIA) – The region of Lombardy and a number of provinces in northern Italy went into lockdown on Sunday in an effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak, measures the World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed as “courageous.”

Announcing the new coronavirus-related decree, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the lockdown would come into place immediately and last until April 3.

The draconian measures were announced as Italy grapples with the most severe coronavirus epidemic in Europe: On Sunday, the Civil Protection Agency said the number of cases in Italy had jumped by a quarter to 7,375 people, and death toll rose by 133 to 366 fatalities.

Travel is to be restricted in and out of the northern region of Lombardy, including the financial hub Milan, which is the region hardest hit by the virus.

Foreign tourists currently staying in the affected areas, which also includes 14 other northern provinces, among them Venice and Parma, would be allowed to leave and should do so immediately, Conte added.

Under the preventive measures, people will only be able to move within, in or out of the affected areas if they have proven reasons to do so and anyone who has tested positive must remain at home.

Conte rejected the description or the affected areas as “red zones,” clarifying that trains and planes would continue to run in and out of the affected areas.

The Italian airline Alitalia however announced it would suspend flights to and from Milan’s Malpensa Airport from Monday.

Travel should be restricted to only the most necessary journeys, Conte said, with police given powers to stop travellers to enquire about the reason for their movements, with control points to be set up at the exits to motorways.

Those contravening the new rules could face up to three months in prison and a fine of up to 260 euros (300 US dollars), Italian media reported.

Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis called on Rome on Sunday to stop Italians from travelling around Europe to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from spreading further.

“Italy should ban its citizens from travelling around Europe, because we cannot order this in Schengen,” Babis told Czech television channel CT on Sunday.

Meanwhile, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the measures taken by the Italian government.

“The government and the people of Italy are taking bold, courageous steps aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and protecting their country,” Tedros said in a tweet, adding: “They are making genuine sacrifices.”

Beyond Italy, the virus continued to spread throughout Europe.

In Britain, a third person who tested positive for coronavirus died in the city of Manchester, according to the National Health Service, NHS England.

The man was in his 60 and had “significant underlying health conditions,” NHS England said in a tweet. He had previously travelled to an affected area, the NHS said.

The number of people who tested positive for the new virus in the country rose to 278 on Sunday, up from 209 on Saturday.

Bulgaria announced its first cases on Sunday, with four people infected. As none had travelled to areas affected by the outbreak, national authorities are now investigating how the patients caught the virus.

Albania also confirmed its first two cases in the early hours of Monday, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The agency cited the Albanian Health Ministry as saying that two men, father and son, “tested positive to Covid-19” after returning from a trip to Italy’s Florence.

Austria registered a significant increase in infections, with 99 cases, its Health Ministry said on Sunday, a jump from 63 on Friday. The ministry corrected its earlier figure of 104 cases.

Portugal’s president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has cancelled all public activities and will stay at home for two weeks in light of the outbreak.

His office said the 71-year old has no symptoms, but he decided to take the measure after he met students from a school that has since been temporarily shut following the detection of a case of Covid-19 there.

There are about 30 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Portugal.

In Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn told dpa that he would recommend cancelling events with more than 1,000 participants in an effort to reduce the number of coronavirus infections in a meeting addressing the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on the economy.

On Sunday, Germany had a total of 847 coronavirus cases, according to the country’s official disease control institute.

Poland’s authorities were introducing new spot checks for bus travellers crossing at the border near Goerlitz, in north-eastern Germany, after a man travelling by bus from Germany was found to have the virus. Two of his fellow passengers are also infected with coronavirus.

Jaroslaw Obremski, a local official, told PAP news agency that the checks would begin on Monday and that if a case was suspected, the passenger’s temperature would be taken and they would be brought to hospital if necessary.

Otherwise, traffic will be able to cross as usual and the border will not be closed, he added.

Around the world, more than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, and about 3,500 have so far died.

Older people and those with underlying health issues are more vulnerable to the pneumonia-like illness, while others may be infected but show few or no symptoms.