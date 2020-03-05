Coronavirus halts Muslim Umrah pilgrimage as deaths rise in region

Fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to halt the Muslim Umrah pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, as new deaths were reported in Iraq and Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior temporarily suspended citizens and foreign residents from carrying out the Umrah, a smaller pilgrimage than the Hajj that can be undertaken at any time during the year.

Millions of Muslims worldwide travel to Saudi Arabia every year to perform Umrah.

Tens of thousands of people around the world have contracted the new strain of coronavirus, which began spreading in the industrial hub of Wuhan, China, in December.

Saudi Arabia already banned people last week from travelling to the kingdom to complete the Umrah in Mecca or to visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina city.

Wednesday’s move is part of precautionary measures the government is taking to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and “prevent it from reaching the two holy places, which witness constant and intense flow of crowds,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The main pilgrimage, Hajj, is expected this year in late July.

Saudi Arabia registered one coronavirus case on Monday and said that the patient is a Saudi national who arrived from Iran via Bahrain.

Gulf countries have reported dozens of confirmed cases of coronavirus within their borders, mostly in people who have returned from Iran.

In northern Iraq, a 70-year-old man has died in Sulaimaniyah city, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region after contracting the novel coronavirus, the city’s health directorate said.

It marked the first death in the Arab world.

The man was a mosque cleric in the city and was diagnosed after his health deteriorated, the health department said.

It was not clear if the man had recently been to Iran.

At least 31 cases have been reported across Iraq. Most of them are in Baghdad, Kirkuk and Sulaimaniyah. The first coronavirus case recorded in Iraq was for an Iranian student studying in the holy city of Najaf.

Outside China, Iran has seen the highest number of fatalities, with the official number of coronavirus deaths in the country rising from 77 to 92 within one day, ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur said.

The number of people infected reached 2,922, while 552 had recovered and been released from hospital.

The Gulf countries have cancelled several events that were scheduled to be held this month, including Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. Organizers said they are postponing the first edition of the festival, which was scheduled to be held this month in the coastal city of Jeddah.

Qatar also cancelled the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex), a major defence event, as part of “precautionary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The United Arab Emirates said it will close all schools and universities for four weeks starting on Sunday.

Egypt has decided to ban Qataris from entering the country, including those who have a valid residency starting Friday amid fears over the coronavirus, the cabinet said.

The measure comes two days after Qatar said it will temporarily ban Egyptians from entering the country.

The coronavirus first came to light in China in December and has since been spreading around the world.

Some of those infected develop the pneumonia-like disease Covid-19, which seems to be more dangerous for those with pre-existing lung problems.