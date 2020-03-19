Coronavirus deepens cracks in Kosovo’s governing coalition

Pristina, 19 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti fired Interior Minister Agim Veliu on Wednesday amid a spat about how best to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The move could serve as a final blow to the already fragile governing coalition of Kurti’s Vetevendosje (VV) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), in which Veliu is a prominent figure.

In a statement explaining his decision, Kurti said he had stripped Veliu of his post because the outgoing interior minister had supported moves to declare a state of emergency in Kosovo to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

President Thaci, the leader of the Democratic Party (PDK), formally proposed declaring a state of emergency, the first time this has been mooted since the tiny Balkan state gained independence from Serbia in 2008.

Kurti’s VV only narrowly agreed to enter a coalition with the LDK following October’s election as neither party was keen to work with Thaci and the PDK.

LDK leader Isa Mustafa has now given Kurti until the end of the week to reinstate Veliu and take the equally controversial step of fully scrapping trade sanctions against Serbia.

Kosovo is under huge pressure from the European Union and the United States to revoke a 100-per-cent tariff on all imports from Serbia.

Kurti has so far resisted the pressure to remove the tariffs, which were imposed in retaliation against Serbia’s campaign to prevent Albanian-majority Kosovo gaining international recognition as an independent state.

“The dismissal … is unacceptable for me and the LDK,” Mustafa said in a Facebook post. “This is a violation of the coalition agreement.”

Describing Kurti’s actions as “harmful,” Mustafa warned that unless revoked they would spell an end to the coalition.