Coronavirus curfew ends as of Wednesday, catering facilities to reopen on Thursday

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said the coronavirus curfew, i.e. the Government’s decision on restriction of movement introduced on March 22, ends as of Wednesday – May 27.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Spasovski presented decisions reached at a session earlier in the afternoon, adding they were in line with analyses and recommendations of the Commission on Infectious Diseases.

In addition, catering facilities will reopen on Thursday, May 28, in line with a strict protocol of work in open areas. The work of catering facilities that have no open areas will be regulated at a next stage.

Starting June 1, 2020, the Government’s decisions by which different categories of employees are exempted on various grounds from regular and ongoing performance of activities, including work from home, job rotations, commuting to work, etc., will no longer be valid. This is also to be carried out under a strict protocol of work – appropriate conditions, physical distance, wearing personal protective equipment, etc.

“This won’t apply to the chronically ill, and an exception will also be made for parents of children under the age of 10 or preschool children – until a decision on reopening preschools is reached,” Spasovski said.

He pointed out that decisions are reached in line with expert opinion and because of two core reasons – the situation is under control and the number of active cases is stable.

According to Spasovski, the rise in the number of new cases in the past few days is due to failure to comply with restrictive measures of the previous stage, and the clusters are known.

The second reason for this decision, the PM noted, is due to the high expert and professional level of readiness, which gives the right to believe that the health system is prepared to successfully respond to challenges. Current hotspots will be in the focus in the coming period.

Spasovski underlined it was important to continue being aware that it is still possible to contract the COVID-19 virus.

“The virus is here and it won’t disappear overnight. It will be with us until immunity is achieved and a vaccine is developed,” Spasovski said, adding that protection is crucial – physical distance and wearing protective equipment.