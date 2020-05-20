Coronavirus crisis response adequate due to sound banking system: central bank governor

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – High foreign exchange reserves levels and the sound banking system have helped us adequately respond to the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska has said in her speech at the annual Economic and Financial Dialogue between the EU and the Western Balkans and Turkey, posted on her Facebook account.

“It’s key that recently we have created an adequate monetary space, which now is enabling us to respond to the coronavirus crisis challenges with appropriate measures, in line with the powers of the central bank,” she said.

First and foremost, Angelovska-Bezhoska added, this space is based on the foreign exchange reserves levels, which have significantly risen recently as a result of the improvement of the economic foundations of the external position of the Macedonian economy and the sound banking system with solid liquidity and adequate capital position.

“It comes as a result of the enhanced regulatory and supervision framework of the central bank,” the National Bank Governor said in her speech.