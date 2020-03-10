0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Coronavirus cases up to seven

The number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia is up to seven, after director of the Skopje-based University Clinic for Dermatology tested positive, as did three family members of the spouses from the Debar area who are already treated for the virus.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 10 March 2020 9:16
