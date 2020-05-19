Coronavirus case numbers in Brazil surpass Britain

Rio de Janeiro, 19 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) — The number of recorded novel coronavirus cases in Brazil has overtaken that of Britain, according to data from Brazil’s health ministry released Monday.

The data shows 254,220 people in Brazil have been infected with the virus, and 16,792 people have died.

According to a global tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University, Brazil’s caseload has now overtaken Britain, which has more than 247,000 recorded infections.

The research ranks Brazil as the country with the third-most infections worldwide, behind the United States and Russia respectively. Britain is ranked fourth.

The number of undetected cases means the true figure is likely to be higher.

In Brazil’s north and north-eastern regions, where infrastructure is weak, are the worst affected areas, according to an investigation by portal G1.

The five cities with the highest infection rates and highest mortality rates are in the state of Amazonas.

The virus is spreading quickly through other Latin American countries and the death tolls continue to rise.