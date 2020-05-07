Corona-crisis handled well, says epidemiologist

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – Epidemiologist Dragan Danilovski says the country has handled the corona-crisis well and more relaxed measures could not produce the same results.

Danilovski told Kanal 5 TV it remains to be seen if the virus will disappear in three months just as it emerged, as claimed by some experts, but everyone needs to be prepared to act accordingly if it is there to stay.

“I wish that we did not need collective immunity but that it simply disappears, but this is a difficult bet to make. The population needs 1-2 years to acquire immunity. Another option is to find a cure or a vaccine, which will not happen any time soon,” adds Danilovski.

According to him, the country could have not handled the crisis with more relaxed measures as Sweden has done, because the Nordic country has larger health resources but also a more disciplined population.

The epidemiologist says the curfew would be relaxed and then terminated, depending on the numbers.

“It would be difficult to return to the curfew once it is cancelled, because the country’s economy will fail. People must realize this is not a joke and I believe the measures to follow will focus on the people’s discipline,” notes Danilovski.