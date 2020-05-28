Coordination underway on opening borders, says Filipche

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – Coordination is underway with neighboring countries – daily communication with Albania, Greece and Bulgaria regarding the opening of borders. One of the proposals is to open free travelling from next week for family members or business interests within countries. After June 15, borders will be fully opened, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

According to him, talks are ongoing on whether it is necessary to have coronavirus tests for people traveling across the borders.

“It’s very likely that tests won’t be required, as they are not an absolute guarantee or certainty. It’s a safety factor when combined with home isolation or quarantine,” Filipche said in an interview with Telma TV.

He added that elections were never a basis for analyzing numbers, making calculations or proposing measures.

“The Commission on Infectious Diseases has never been asked on whether elections should be held or not. Expert protocol was requested on how to conduct elections if they are to take place, and that’s what we did,” said the Health Minister.

He noted that many of the confirmed coronavirus cases are part of already known clusters, which gave them the right to say that the epidemic is under control.

In addition, Filipche said the reason for their infection was most commonly related to a failure to comply with measures of keeping distance and wearing a face mask, especially when using public transport.