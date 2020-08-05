Coordination meeting on third project for Green Climate Fund programme

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) – The common needs of the institutions for ensuring resilience and adaptation of human capital to changing climate have been determined at Wednesday’s coordination meeting for the development of the third project within the Readiness Programme of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs and GCF National Coordinator Mila Carovska hosted the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy Gonul Bajraktar, Deputy Education Minister Elizabeta Naumovska as well as representatives of all relevant institutions, including the Director of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), David Oberhuber.

The focus of the project is to strengthen national capacities to support the resilience of human capital to climate change.

“Participants at the meeting discussed activities carried out so far in cooperation with state institutions for preparation of a comprehensive application for the Green Climate Fund Readiness Programme with a view to health and education sectors, as well as poverty management and stronger support for vulnerable categories of citizens. For each of the sectors that are directly focused on human capital development, specific needs were identified in order to build and strengthen capacities at national and local level that will enable climate change adaptation and mitigation,” Deputy PM Mila Carovska’s Office said in a press release.