Convicted war criminal Momcilo Krajisnik dies of coronavirus

Zagreb, 15 September 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Former Bosnian Serb high official and war crimes convict Momcilo Krajisnik died of coronavirus complications in a Banja Luka hospital aged 74 on Tuesday, the hospital said.

He was hospitalised on August 30 for pneumonia and was on a ventilator since.

In 2009, the Hague war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment for war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Krajisnik was released in 2013, having served two-thirds of his sentence, and since then lived in Pale, where he remained politically active, continuing to promote the policy for which he was convicted.

He was seen as the closest associate of Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic.

Krajisnik was arrested in 2000, on the Hague tribunal’s orders, by French soldiers from the then Stabilisation Force in BiH.