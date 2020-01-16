Contract signed for construction of first section of Skopje-Blace highway

Поврзани вести
MPs pass amendments to Law on Assembly
16 January 2020 16:58
FM Dimitrov: Public prosecution law puts politicians to the test
16 January 2020 16:28
You can always count on Croatia’s strong political support, says Ambassador Tiganj
16 January 2020 15:21
Angelovska Bezhoska: Economic fundamentals leave room for further monetary policy easing
16 January 2020 12:06
Osmani: Norway’s support key for European integration
16 January 2020 11:39
North Macedonia welcomes new tasks, Dimitrov tells Várhelyi
16 January 2020 10:49
