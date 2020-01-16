0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Contract signed for construction of first section of Skopje-Blace highway

Public Enterprise for State Roads director Zoran Kitanov and director of Granit construction company Zoran Milkovski signed on Thursday a contract for construction of the first two kilometers of the new Skopje-Blace highway.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 16 January 2020 17:03
