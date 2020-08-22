Conte proud of players but Inter future uncertain

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insisted he was proud of his players despite losing Friday’s Europa League to Sevilla – but left his own future with the club open.

“I’ve gone over it,” the 51-year-old told reporters after the 3-2 defeat when asked, again, if he would remain with the club. “We should be talking about the final.”

Conte has complained throughout the season about a lack of support from those above him at Inter though he said of recent reports: “It really bugged me … the idea was put across that president Steven Zhang and I didn’t necessarily get on very well.

“My relationship with the presidnt and ownership group is a very strong one.”

Chinese businessman Zhang flew to Germany for the conclusion of the Europa League finals tournament held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Conte’s diplomatic tact after the loss in Cologne reflects his strong position.

Firstly, he reportedly has a couple of years left on a contract which makes him one of the best paid coaches in world football.

And secondly, the progress made by Inter in his debut season has been huge. They ended trophyless but concluded Serie A a single point behind champions Juventus and reaching a European final – even if losing – is no small achievement.

“I can be proud of these players, [and of] the improvements they’ve made in every single area,” he said.

Inter are without a trophy of any sort since 2011 and the 2010 treble under Jose Mourinho is a fading memory.

But self-evidently all is not well behind the scenes, otherwise a coach on the up – who knows what it takes to win Scudettos having triumphed with Juventus – would have no qualms in committing his future to the club.

“It’s been an exhausting year in every perspective and it’s only right I start to think and reflect on things,” Conte said.

Even the club website did not make it sound certain he would stay

“We now have to get back to Milan, we’ll take a few days off and then meet with cool heads,” it quoted Conte as saying. “We’ll analyse the season and, in a calm fashion, try to plan Inter’s future.”

Whether Inter‘s future and Conte’s future will continue to overlaps, however, remains to be seen.