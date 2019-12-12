BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Consumer Price Index decreased in November 2019: statistics

The Consumer Price Index in November 2019 decreased by 0.1% in comparison with the previous month and in comparison with November 2018. The Retail Price Index decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous month, while in comparison to November 2018 it decreased by 1.7%, State Statistical Office data show. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 12 December 2019 11:52
Back to top button
Close
Close