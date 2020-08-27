Construction of Oslomej photovoltaic power plant underway

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – Power Plants of North Macedonia (ESM) director Vasko Kovachevski paid Thursday a working visit to mining-energy combine (REK) Oslomej in Kichevo and toured the site at which ESM is building a photovoltaic power plant.

Preparations are underway, ESM said in a press release, for launch of construction works at the site.

“The execution of this key project resumes despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political situation in North Macedonia,” the press release read.

According to ESM’s development strategy, two photovoltaic power plants will be constructed in Oslomej.

Renewable sources stations are also to be built at the mining-energy combine (REK) Bitola.