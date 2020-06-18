Photo service

Construction of new kindergarten in Drachevo

PM Oliver Spasovski is joined by Deputy Labor Minister Gjonul Bajraktar and Sanela Shkrijelj, Additional Deputy Labor Minister, to oversee works for the construction of a new, energy efficient kindergarten in Drachevo

Photo of Фросина Насковиќ Фросина Насковиќ 18 June 2020 16:33
