Constitutive session adjourned until 4 pm

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament on Friday resumed its constitutive session, during which chairman Talat Xhaferi is to be re-elected Parliament Speaker. VMRO-DPMNE and Levica MPs said they will vote against the proposal, while Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa MPs said they won’t attend the vote.

The session was adjourned until 4 pm.

A proposal nominating Xhaferi for the post, signed by new parliamentary majority made up of 62 MPs from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, DUI and DPA, is submitted to Parliament. To elect a new Parliament Speaker, 61 votes in favor are required .

DUI MP Izet Mexhiti elaborated on the proposal, saying that in the past period Xhaferi has efficiently and successfully managed Parliament, in accordance with law and the Constitution.

The VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group won’t back the proposal on Xhaferi to be re-elected Parliament Speaker.

Nikola Micevski from VMRO-DPMNE said there was no functionality and stability in Parliament with 62 MPs, adding that such Parliament won’t “last for long.”

He mentioned the previous term of the Parliament with Xhaferi as Parliament Speaker, pointing to abuses of the Rules of Procedure and abuses of decrees, and saying that 40 percent of laws have been passed in a fast-track procedure.

Commenting on this, Jovan Mitrevski from SDSM said 90 percent of legislation adopted in a fast-track procedure has been in alignment with the Law on Misdemeanors to reduce fines for citizens.

As regards the formation of the government majority, Mitrevski said it would last for four whole years and the country would move forward, while Talat Xhaferi would be Parliament Speaker.

At the beginning of the session, Gordana Siljanovska from VMRO-DPMNE said if Xhaferi is nominated for Parliament Speaker, the session be chaired by one of the deputy speakers.

To this, Xhaferi said he could chair the session during the debate and subsequently he would call on one of the deputy speakers.

Siljanovska added that Xhaferi has been on the post for 19 years, which according to her is too long. She also mentioned abuses of procedures during Xhaferi’s previous term as a reason for having doubts about him being re-elected Parliament Speaker.

In addition, Skender Rexhepi as a representative of the AA/A coalition said they won’t be voting in favor of Xhaferi and won’t even attend the vote. He accused DUI of stealing Albanian votes and said the coalition will continue to act democratically.

According to Levica’s Dimitar Apasiev, this Parliament won’t be lasting longer than two years. Levica’s two MPs will vote against Xhaferi’s re-election as Parliament Speaker.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE MPs during the session continued trading accusations related to their recent and current activities.