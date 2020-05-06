Constitutional Justices to discuss possible proceedings on legality of parliamentary dissolution

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) — After the close of today’s session of the Constitutional Court, the justices will hold a working meeting to discuss Justice Osman Kadriu’s proposal to start an ex officio procedure to evaluate if dissolving Parliament was constitutional and legal.

In an interview with MIA, Constitutional Court President Sali Murati said no inquiry has been initiated into the Decision for the Dissolution of the Assembly (“Official Gazette of the Republic of North Macedonia” No. 43/2020) so far.

Whether any next steps will be taken to consider its constitutionality and legality, Justice Murati said, will depend on the outcome of Wednesday’s working meeting.

Previously, at a session held on April 8 and 15, 2020, the Constitutional Court decided with a majority of votes not to initiate proceedings to appraise the constitutionality and legality of the decision to dissolve Parliament.

On April 30, 2020, however, Justice Kadriu submitted the proposal for an ex officio case, which resulted in the need to schedule today’s meeting.

If the justices decide to initiate the ex officio procedure, a special case will be opened and given to a judge-rapporteur and a state counselor to handle. They, following the completion of preliminary proceedings, should submit a report containing a proposal for a decision to be considered by the Constitutional Court.

Of course, the Constitutional Court President pointed out, all of this is hypothetical, and the justices are not prejudging anything before they discuss it at a scheduled session.

The Constitutional Justices today are also considering President Stevo Pendarovski’s Decision to Establish the Existence of State of Emergency. mr/