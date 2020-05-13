Constitutional Court to discuss election-related issues Thursday

Skopje, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – Constitutional justices at a session on Thursday will discuss the State Election Commission’s obligation to issue a timeline with election activities a day after the state of emergency is declared over.

The decree with the force of law involving issues in connection to the election is the fourth item on tomorrow’s agenda, posted on the Constitutional Court’s website.

The state of emergency ends on May 16. The government is yet to decide whether to seek extension – the third in a row – of the state of emergency from President Stevo Pendarovski, in fact, whether to extend it for another 30 days or less.

According to Zoran Zaev, leader of the ruling party SDSM, in case state of emergency isn’t extended, election could take place on June 8, citing the March 22 government decree suspending preparations for election – originally scheduled on April 12 – and allowing election-related activities to be conducted for another 22 days.