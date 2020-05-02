Constitutional court suspends formation of Kosovo government

Pristina, 2 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Kosovo’s constitutional court has suspended a presidential decree aimed at forming a government to replace that of caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti, which was toppled by a no-confidence motion at the end of March.

Via a presidential decree, Kurti rival President Hashim Thaci last Thursday tasked former vice prime minister Avdullah Hoti to form a replacement government of national unity.

However, constitutional judges have now intervened, suspending at Kurti’s request the legal basis for this process until the end of the month, the Koha Ditore newspaper reported on Saturday.

Kosovo has been embroiled in a political crisis for several weeks, exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which brought a bitter rivalry between president and prime minister to a head.

As coronavirus spread in the country, President Thaci pushed for the declaration of an emergency in order to be able to exercise special powers.

When Kurti opposed this request, the conservative LDK party left the government coalition under pressure from US diplomats. The government fell shortly afterwards.

Judges will now rule on Kurti’s challenge to the constitutional basis of Thaci’s attempts to form a government on the grounds that the president bypassed his party, the largest in parliament.