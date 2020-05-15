0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Constitutional Court lifts movement restriction for senior citizens, teenagers

The Constitutional Court at a session on Thursday decided to lift restrictions on movement of young people under 18 and people over 67.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 14 May 2020 18:34

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – The Constitutional Court at a session on Thursday decided to lift restrictions on movement of young people under 18 and people over 67.

Thus, they will now be allowed to move as the rest of the citizens, between 5 am and 7 pm.

Until now, senior citizens were only allowed to go out between 5 am and noon, whereas young people under 18 were allowed to go out between 1 pm and 7 pm. The Government had adopted such a decision in order to separate these two groups of citizens.

 

 

 

 

Back to top button
Close
Close