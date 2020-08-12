Constitutional Court head reacts to state officials’ different interpretations

Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – The issues raised are regulated under the Constitution and the Parliament’s Rules of Procedures. Article 90 of the Constitution regulates the deadline within which the mandate for government formation should be handed over, whereas the second part of the Rules of Procedures regulates the procedure for Parliament’s constitution, Constitutional Court President Sali Murati told MIA.

He was asked for a comment on the opposing views of the outgoing speaker, Talat Xhaferi, and President Stevo Pendarovski.

According to Xhaferi, Parliament isn’t yet constituted because speaker hasn’t been elected. However, Pendarovski maintains that the legislative house has been sworn in with the verification of MP terms.

“It seems the issue arises from the different interpretation of these provisions by the stakeholders in the process and also by certain cases in the past involving the handover of a mandate for the formation of government, which are pointed out as an established practice,” stated Murati.

Xhaferi has said that the current developments come as a result of political interpretation, rather than legal basis. He called on the Constitutional Court to voice its opinion on the dilemma.

“On the other hand, if the Constitutional Court is called to settle the dilemma, one should have in mind the powers of the Court regulated by the Constitution and the procedures envisaged by the Rules of Procedures of the Constitutional Court to exercise its powers. In other words, the question that needs answering is whether the Court has such power and what procedure is required if someone asks for an interpretation,” Murati told MIA.

