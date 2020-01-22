Constitutional Court decides against initiating procedure on amnesty law

Поврзани вести
‘The Economist’ Democracy Index: North Macedonia ranks 77th
22 January 2020 18:38
PHI: No need to panic, impose special measures for prevention of coronavirus
22 January 2020 16:33
Osmani: France’s stance softens, Skopje expected to adopt PPO law
22 January 2020 16:30
Spanish gov’t urges Parliament to ratify NATO protocol in urgent procedure
22 January 2020 15:46
MP: Working groups on PPO law to meet by week’s end
22 January 2020 14:55
Spasovski-Romeo: Italy supports reforms process, EU, NATO integration
22 January 2020 14:41
Deputy PM Osmani meets with anti-corruption commission members22 January 2020 17:04
Flying22 January 2020 17:03
Promotion of customs laboratory equipment22 January 2020 17:02