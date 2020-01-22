0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Constitutional Court decides against initiating procedure on amnesty law

The Constitutional Court didn't initiate a procedure for assessing the constitutionality and legality of the Law on Amnesty as a whole.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 22 January 2020 16:03

