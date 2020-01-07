Conservative-Green cabinet of many firsts takes office in Austria

Vienna, 7 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A coalition cabinet of conservatives and Greens was sworn in on Tuesday in Austria, marking the first time that environmentalists have been represented in the country’s executive.

The new government, led by conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Green Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, is also Austria’s first female-dominated cabinet.

President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in the 15 ministers, including eight women.

Kurz’s previous coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) collapsed in May over a video that showed FPOe chief Heinz-Christian Strache discussing potential infrastructure and media deals with a woman posing as a Russian political donor.

Kurz’s People’s Party (OeVP) won the election in September, while the Greens gained significant voter shares amid the international climate debate, and the FPOe suffered a blow as corruption allegations against Strache mounted.

“Over the course of the past year, we’ve seen that our democracy is vibrant. It has the power to cleanse and to renew itself,” Van der Bellen told the new ministers on Tuesday.

Conservative cabinet members include Klaudia Tanner, who ends the traditional male rule over the Defence Ministry, as well as Susanne Raab, who will manage the integration of migrants in a newly created ministry.

Alma Zadic, the 35-year-old daughter of Bosnian refugees, was sworn in as justice minister. The Green politician is Austria’s first minister with a migration background.

In recent days, Zadic has become the target of hate-filled posts on far-right social network sites, where users warned against giving a Muslim a government role, even though Zadic is an atheist.

Kurz’s People’s Party (OeVP) and the Greens reached a coalition agreement last week that puts climate protection and tax cuts at the top of the agenda.

The new government targets carbon neutrality in the country by 2040, while phasing out non-renewable energy sources by 2030.

Income taxes on low wages are set to fall from 25 to 20 per cent.

Although the Greens are known for their multicultural outlook, Kurz’s second government will continue a tough stance on migrants and Muslims.

A ban on headscarves, which currently applies in day care centres and elementary schools, will be expanded to young people up to age 14.

The cabinet includes 11 OeVP members and four Greens.

Alexander Schallenberg, a seasoned diplomat, will serve as foreign minister. Kurz’s right-hand man Gernot Bluemel took office as finance minister, after having managed the culture portfolio in the previous Kurz cabinet.