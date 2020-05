Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – The Skopje-based Confucius Institute within the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University will host Saturday the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition national preliminaries.

Audiences can stream the event via Zoom.

Participants are divided in three categories: adults, high schoolers, and children.

The “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition has been organized since 2002.