Confederation of Free Trade Unions organizes campaign to promote labor rights

Skopje, 24 July 2020 (MIA) – The Confederation of Free Trade Unions, a national union that aims to protect workers’ rights, has organized a campaign to promote protection of labor rights, it said in a press release Friday.

Multiple labor rights violations have been reported during the pandemic, both during the state of emergency and after its expiration.

“The campaign aims to inform workers and the public on current events in the area of labor rights and explain union activities. We believed that improving union visibility is key and strive to present our role at a time when workers’ rights are violated and they have nowhere to report cases,” the press release added.

Some of the topics covered by the campaign so far include: health protection during the work process, the role of collective agreements and social dialogue, the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees, etc.

Campaign activities are taking place via the Confederation of Free Trade Unions’ official Facebook page.

“Discussion of other issues and topics of interest is to follow. We encourage members not to hesitate and report to us any labor rights violations,” the press release noted.