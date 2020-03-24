Conclusions over preventive measures and activities valid during state of emergency: gov’t

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – All conclusions related to the measures and activities for COVID-19 prevention are valid until the end of the state of emergency, the Government said on Tuesday.

“Government conclusions on issuance of measures, recommendations and guidelines for state administration bodies, state-owned public enterprises, state-owned joint-stock companies, agencies, funds, bureaus, administrations and other state institutions are valid until the end of the nationwide state of emergency,” the Government said in a press release.

The Government has also indicated to the local self-government units, public enterprises and other local legal entities that all conclusions, measures, guidelines and recommendations for COVID-19 prevention are valid until the end of the state of emergency.