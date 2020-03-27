Company Milaya Capital LTD donates 20,000 face masks to Army

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The company Milaya Capital LTD has donated 20,000 face masks to North Macedonia’s Army in fight against coronavirus.

“Thanks for the kind gesture in these difficult times; we welcome every additional protection for Army members who serve to protect the safety and health of the citizens,” Defence Ministry writes on Facebook.

Turkish businessman Yasam Ayavefe, owner of the company Milaya Capital LTD, has announced that he will continue to provide donations to the country to help in the fight against COVID-19. This virus represents a major challenge for humanity which concerns us all, Ayavefe says.