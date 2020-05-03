Companies until April got €145 million in VAT return

Skopje 2 May 2020 (MIA) – The companies until April 2020 got EUR 145 million in VAT return, which is an increase by 16.7 percent compared to 2019.

In April alone, EUR 38 million in VAT return were paid to the companies – a 23% increase compared to the same month last year, said the Ministry of Finance.

Compared to 2018, VAT return for January and April is increased 19.4%. There is a 67.6% increase compared to the same period in 2017.

“In the midst of the biggest health and economic crisis, maintaining liquidity of the economy is key. Immediate VAT return payment is one of the regular activities carried out to that end,” Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

The government, she added, has taken measures to improve the liquidity of the companies, which are included in two sets of anti-crisis packages, including no-interest loans of the “COVID 1” set and “COVID 2” of the Development Bank of North Macedonia, estimated at EUR 13.7 million. The packages target micro, small and medium-sized companies.