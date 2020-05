Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – The curfew this coming holiday weekend will start at 7 pm on Saturday and end at 5 am on Tuesday.

“This is included in the proposal of the Committee for Infectious Diseases, which is submitted to the government and it has the final say,” Health Minister Venko Filipche said Wednesday.

North Macedonia on May 24-25 marks both Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day and Ramadan.