Committee for Infectious Diseases proposes lockdown during holiday weekend

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – The curfew this coming holiday weekend will last from 7 pm on Saturday until 5 am on Tuesday, proposes the Committee for Infectious Diseases.

The proposal has been sent to the government.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Venko Filipche said the restriction has been proposed because ‘some citizens have been violating the strict measures.’

Recently, North Macedonia has registered an increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

“All the cases registered in the past few days to a large extent are the result of family gatherings. We have new cases only because the measures are not respected. We believe that only a strict measure could produce the desired effect,” Filipche stressed.

Relaxation of the measures, announced for this week, will begin early next week, according to him.

“After the weekend, restaurants and bars will reopen, we’ll discuss whether to change the curfew at a government session,” the Minister told reporters.