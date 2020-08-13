Commission recommends students up to third grade back to school, rest to take online classes, Filipche tells MIA

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases at Thursday’s meeting with the representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science recommended pupils up to third grade to go back to school, while the rest of the students to take online classes.

Health Minister Venko Filipche confirmed the news to MIA, adding that the proposal will be discussed by the government prior to making a final decision.

“In regard to reopening of kindergartens, next Monday or Tuesday, the Commission for Infectious Diseases will have another meeting with the officials of Ministry of Labour and Social Policy as they are updating the number of the children that will attend kindergartens,” Filipche said.