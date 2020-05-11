Commission proposes relaxation of measures for less risky segments, Government to decide on Tuesday

Skopje, 11 May 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, who is the chief coordinator of the COVID-19 crisis HQs nationwide, expects the Government to decide on Tuesday regarding the relaxation of the measures in some less risky segments.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases believes there are already conditions for partial relaxation of the measures in some segments and the Government will review the proposal tomorrow, barring dramatic worsening of the situation, Deputy PM Osmani told TV 24.

He adds that the delay of the decisions is owed to the increase of the percentage of infections over two consecutive days.

Osmani notes that people relax especially when hearing that politics is back on the table, but also because of the nice weather.

“According to all parameters, the risk has not passed and we need to be cautious. I believe the situation is not better compared to several weeks and months ago. It is under control but we should not fail now, just when we see the light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s be patient a bit longer,” says Osmani.