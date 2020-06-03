Commission proposes lockdown for four cities in North Macedonia

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases at a meeting Wednesday decided to propose that curfew is introduced in Skopje, Shtip, Kumanovo, including Lipkovo, and Tetovo from 9 pm on Thursday to 5 am on Monday.

A curfew from 4 pm to 5 am every day would be imposed in other parts of the country.

The Commission’s proposal will be sent to the government and the crisis management HQ to determine what actions will be taken next.

Members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, representatives of local public health centers and the Interior Ministry attended the meeting, convened by Health Minister Venko Filipche.