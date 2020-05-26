Commission on Infectious Diseases says no decision reached on ease of coronavirus measures

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – The Commission on Infectious Diseases denied news released by some media outlets on Tuesday that it had reached a decision on full ease of coronavirus measures as citizens hadn’t complied with them, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

According to the press release, the Commission on Infectious Diseases forwards all measures and recommendations to the Government based on thorough analyses of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“Epidemiologist Zharko Karadzhovski, head of the Commission on Infectious Diseases, will detail on the Commission’s position at a press conference today,” the press release reads.