Commission on Infectious Diseases says no decision reached on ease of coronavirus measures

The Commission on Infectious Diseases denied news released by some media outlets on Tuesday that it had reached a decision on full ease of coronavirus measures as citizens hadn't complied with them, the Ministry of Health said in a press release. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 26 May 2020 16:38

According to the press release, the Commission on Infectious Diseases forwards all measures and recommendations to the Government based on thorough analyses of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“Epidemiologist Zharko Karadzhovski, head of the Commission on Infectious Diseases, will detail on the Commission’s position at a press conference today,” the press release reads.

