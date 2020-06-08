Commission for Infectious Diseases to decide whether new restrictive measures to be introduced

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases is set to hold a meeting Monday to discuss what kind of steps will be taken next involving restrictions on movement.

Following the decision of the Commission, a proposal will be submitted to the Government, which will make the final decision.

The Government’s decision on reinstating a ban on movements, which was in place from 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Monday, was made in line with the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases after the country registered a spike in new cases last week.

All municipalities as part of the City of Skopje, also the municipalities of Kumanovo, Shtip, Tetovo and their neighboring regions were put into 80-hour lockdown starting 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Monday.

Curfew was imposed in all other parts of North Macedonia as of 9 pm until 5 am. It started at 4 pm and end at 5 am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Orthodox believers were banned from visiting cemeteries on the religious holiday of Pentecost past weekend.

Those who left the capital to spend the extended weekend in some of the tourist destinations will not be tested if they show no symptoms, Venko Filipche said Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, the Health Minister said lockdown is not a discriminatory measure, adding that all measures have been made based on risk evaluations from the epidemiological interviews.

Inspectors of the State Market Inspectorate over the weekend have pressed 22 charges against hospitality businesses for violating health protocols.

Eight charges were filed in Ohrid, four in Struga, five in Bitola, three in Dojran and one each in Ponikva and Mavrovo.

“Charges were filed because the private accommodation ban was violated, one charge was filed against an establishment for not closing on time and two for violation of Protocol 8 – more customers on terraces than what is allowed, failure to maintain distance and customers found sitting inside the establishment,” Meri Proja Prodanovska of the State Market Inspectorate told reporters in Ohrid.

Nationwide curfews were lifted on May 26.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,226, mostly in Skopje 658, of which 152 in Chair municipality.