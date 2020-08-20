Commander of Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Admiral Bauer visits North Macedonia

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – The Commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Lieutenant Admiral Robert Bauer will start a three-day official visit to North Macedonia on Thursday.

During his stay, he will meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, the Minister of Defence Radmila Shekerinska and with his counterpart Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski.

Topics of discussion will include further intensification in NATO context of the successful defence cooperation between our two countries that exists since 1997. The visit also celebrates the NATO membership of the Republic of North Macedonia, Embassy of Kingdom of Netherlands in Skopje said in a press release.