Commander of Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Admiral Bauer to meet Shekerinska, Gjurchinovski

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – The Commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Lieutenant Admiral Robert Bauer, who is paying a three-day official visit to North Macedonia will meet Friday with Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and with his counterpart Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski.

The topics of discussion will include promotion of bilateral military cooperation, the process of transformation of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, participation in international missions and opportunities provided by Krivolak training area for joint training and exercises, Army General Staff said in a press release.

During his stay, Admiral Bauer will also meet with President Stevo Pendarovski.

Topics of discussion will include further intensification in NATO context of the successful defence cooperation between our two countries that exists since 1997. The visit also celebrates the NATO membership of the Republic of North Macedonia, Embassy of Kingdom of Netherlands in Skopje said in a press release.