Coffee vending machines, water dispensers ‘potential COVID-19 carriers’, warns chief inspector

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Looking into whether government recommendations for protection from the spread of COVID-19 are being implemented, inspectors as part of 3,908 controls across the country on April 2-5 ordered shutdown of 48 establishments, 215 coffee vending machine are banned for use and it was determined that 15 butcher shops and markets have maintained poor hygiene.

“Even though the general conclusion is that most establishments observe the government measures aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, unfortunately, a small segment – especially those in rural areas – have been identified as breaking the government measures. A majority of the 3,232 controls of the State Market Inspectorates focused on establishments and 423 involved prices of foodstuffs,” said Magdalena Filipovska Grashkoska, chairwoman of the Inspection Council.

215 coffee vending machines at gas stations and other locations are banned for use, according to her.

“The Food and Veterinary Agency urges people not to use these machines and water dispensers because they are potential COVID-19 carriers,” Filipovska Grashkoska told a news conference Tuesday.

The Food and Veterinary Agency has had 208 inspections, after which 15 butcher shops and markets were ordered to disinfect and deratize their premises, she stated.

Furthermore, after 41 inspections of the Agency for Medicines, it was concluded that pharmacies are complying with the measures by making sure only a few people at a time are in buying medicines, and that the prices are in line with the government recommendations.

The State Labor Inspectorate has also conducted controls, concluding that majority of the employers are respecting the measures and recommendations.

“The inspectors will be out conducting inspections. Anyone who will not abide by the measures is facing a fine,” stressed Filipovska Grashkoska.