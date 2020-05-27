Coffee shops and restaurants in Greece ready for a fresh start

Athens, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – Coffee shops and restaurants in Greece reopened their summer terraces and outdoor areas on May 25, a week ahead of schedule, following a set of rules and regulations.

MIA’s Athens correspondent visited a few neighborhoods in light of this fresh start, coming across the same picture just about everywhere.

Owners and employees bustling at full steam ahead, having used the previous weekend to prepare everything, ensuring that the tables are distanced properly, as well as disinfecting and cleaning the areas.

They say they’re fully prepared, but they’re still waiting to see if people show up.

Tisio is an Acropolis neighborhood, less than 2 km away from the center of Athens, and one of the most popular tourist spots that has a large selection of coffee shops and restaurants. Given that the tourists are the main guests, owners express a slight concern over how much work they will actually have.

Pandelis Papadopulous is a restaurant owner, whereas Yannis Tsanis owns a coffee shop. Both establishments are close to one another, and both owners are trying hard to adapt their external terraces in accordance to the new standards.

In a conversation with MIA’s correspondent, Papadopulous says: “We’ll have fewer tables due to the large distance, but this is hardly an issue. The panic that some owners are feeling due to the number of tables is unwarranted. Let’s open up first and see how it goes, because there’s a chance we’ll be getting no business at all. Our work centers primarily on tourists. Now we have to be logical, fill up the tables that we do have, and see where we go from there.”

Tsanis follows up, saying that they will have 1/3 fewer tables than before, but he stresses that room hygiene – cleaning and disinfection of certain objects, as well as staff training will be of utmost importance.

“The whole staff followed a 15-day specialized training in accordance to their work. Those who manage deliveries now how to properly and safely conduct this process, and the same goes for kitchen workers and waiters, i.e. picking up and dropping off orders, and then properly cleaning items so that they may be reused. It’s not an easy process.”

Owners walk around with tape measures, measuring the distance between tables, as this is another thing to worry about apart from the hygiene and safety aspect of the staff and guests.

Depending on the number and placement, chairs should be 70 cm, 110 cm, or 170 cm apart, and a maximum of six people is allowed per table. Employees must wear a mask.

Taking into account the extraordinary circumstances and special work standards, coffee shops and restaurants will get additional table space where they won’t be an obstacle, for which they will not be subject to additional taxes.

Some owners say that this just gives them more space for the same amount of tables. Other establishments, who do not have the capacity to expand, will lose 50% of their tables. Such is the case with some bar-restaurants placed on terraces in the Monastiraki neighborhood, overlooking Acropolis. This is yet another popular location, not just for tourists, but for Greek locals as well.

Dimitris Kokodas owns one such coffee shop, saying that step one is to measure the distance between tables.

“Our table number will be cut nearly in half, because the distance between two tables should be 70 cm, but if there’s a chair set towards another table, then the distance is increased to 170 cm.”

Ever since lockdown was lifted in Greece, many coffee shops have enabled takeaway options only, excluding the possibility to be seated. In most neighborhoods around Athens, as well as in Thessaloniki, some coffee shops sell cocktails and other alcoholic beverages in the evening hours, so young people have found a new ways to entertain themselves, gathering in the streets, squares, and standing outside coffee shops, disregarding social distancing, not wearing masks, as if the pandemic isn’t happening at all.

A new normal for Athens

MIA’s correspondent says that the pedestrian traffic in the very center of the Greek capital, especially where all the shops are, is reminiscent of any regular spring day before the pandemic struck. The only difference is the lines in front of the shops due to the limited number of shoppers allowed to go in, and the antiseptic placed at the door. Given that masks are not mandatory, many people don’t wear them.

Twenty days after the lockdown lift, Greeks seem to have adapted to the new normal, some more cautious than others because of the “invisible enemy” present in the country.

According to official data by the Health Ministry of Greece, since the start of the pandemic, until May 23, there have been 2,876 cases of COVID-19, of which 46.35% are still active, 47.77% recovered, and 171 people died. 152,998 tests have been made.

Sanja Ristovska

Translated by Dragana Knežević