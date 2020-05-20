Clinics prepare for admission of regular patients as of next week

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – Clinics will most probably be prepared to admit regular patients as of next week, in accordance with established protocols, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

Minister Filipche told a press conference that the clinics’ capacities are still being prepared, because a large portion operate using the system of breaks lasting 1-2 weeks, for the purpose of sparing the medical staff.

“The pressure in hospitals is easing and all clinics have received tasks to go back to regular operations, lists of patients have been drafted and postponed interventions have been scheduled,” said Filipche.

He again urged citizens to observe the protective measures and get used to the new reality of compulsory wearing of masks until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.