Climate change anger draws out thousands of Australian protesters

Tired of feeling the heat of bush fires and heatwaves they say are brought on by climate changes, protesters across Australia decided on Friday to take the heat to politicians with nationwide protests.

Tens of thousands – some directly affected by the bush fires – rallied in most major Australian cities, criticizing the conservative government’s handling of the bush fire crisis and demanding immediate action on climate change.

Across Australia, more than 10 million hectares of land has burned since the bush fire season started in September, early for the burn season. At least 26 people have died and several thousand homes have been destroyed.

A large number of people gathered in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, and Canberra on Friday evening, despite hot, humid and rainy weather. Multiple other towns also saw rallies.

Armed with signs and placards, they asked the government to do more for bush fires efforts. The protesters also called for pay for all volunteer firefighters and emergency housing and compensation for those affected by the fires.

Many of the protestors held signs asking for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be sacked for his handling of the bush fire crisis, as #SackScoMo started trending on Twitter.

In Canberra, a girl held a sign that read: “How can I be a vet if all the animals are gone?” Australian scientists claim at least 1 billion animals have died in the recent bush fires.

Another sign said: “F*ck your prayers and thoughts.”

The protest rallies across the country were organized by university students and broadcast live on social media platforms.

In Melbourne, a heavy downpour did not deter protesters, who had been warned by police and the state premier not to go ahead with the rally due to extreme weather conditions exacerbating bush fire danger and for fear of diverting resources, which are already spread thin.

In Sydney, several thousand rallied outside Town Hall, despite warm and smoky conditions. “We’re rallying in Sydney because we’re bloody angry,” Mehreen Faruqi, a Greens senator, said at the rally.

“As our movement grows, our actions must grow more bold and radical to shake Scott Morrison and his mates out of their climate-denying stupor and out of government.”

Lachlan James told the Australian broadcaster ABC that he had not been to a protest before.

“But I’ve just been absolutely disgusted by 20 years of political paralysis,” he said. “I’m doing this for my daughter really.”

The protesters also shut down parts of the city in both Sydney and Melbourne. Traffic came to a halt for more than an hour.

“Out of control bush fires are sweeping across the state – destroying thousands of hectares, houses, and lives,” one of the organizers, Uni Students for Climate Justice, said on their Facebook page.

“These fires, heatwaves, and droughts are not just unprecedented – they’re the direct result of decades of climate destruction at the hands of fossil fuel loving politicians.”

The protest comes just a day after the Bureau of Meteorology said that Australia saw its hottest and driest year on record in 2019 and that the link between the bush fires and record low rainfall and increased temperatures was clear.