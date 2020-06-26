Climate activists invade Paris Orly airport runway on reopening day

Paris, 26 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – French climate activists on Friday invaded the runway of Orly Airport in Paris, hours after it reopened following a lengthy coronavirus shutdown.

Extinction Rebellion France posted pictures to social media showing its activists on the runway holding banners with slogans such as “SAVE THE LIVING NOT THE PLANES.”

The group said it was demanding “an immediate stop to domestic flights for obvious safety reasons: ensuring our survival on the Earth.”

France 3 regional television reported that the 30-odd activists were eventually removed by gendarmes.

The Paris airport company did not respond to requests for comment.

It had early posted pictures of the first plane to leave the airport since March 31 getting a water jet salute from fire engines as it prepared to take off for the Portuguese city of Porto.

The French government has promised to aid the aviation industry, whose clash flow has been devastated by the travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 epidemic.

But it says it wants to green the industry with measures such developing carbon neutral aircraft by 2035 and ending domestic flights between destinations that are less than two and a half hours apart by train.