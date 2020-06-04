Clauss: Elections in North Macedonia to affect position of some EU member states

Brussels, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – German Ambassador to the EU, Michael Clauss, reiterated that opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is among top priorities of the coming German Presidency. However, he noted, “some member states” have said the elections will affect their position, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Ambassador Clauss presented Thursday the program of Germany’s EU Presidency set to begin on July 1 and already referred to as ‘coronavirus presidency’, which clearly says the EU is to keep focus on the COVID-19 crisis in the next six months.

Germany will continue to insist on the importance of EU enlargement, in terms of which opening talks with Albania and North Macedonia is a key factor in the enlargement policy, Clauss said.

However, he warned that a decision on a political level is not to be expected this month. Elections in North Macedonia would also play a role.

“We need to see the views of member states, I can’t say any names, but we hear some member states saying that the elections will affect their decision,” Clauss told MIA.

As regards deadlines, the European Commission (EC) is to release the negotiating frameworks for Skopje and Tirana next week. The document will then be reviewed at the level of the EU’s COWEB working group before being put up for discussion by the ambassadors of member states. This leaves no time for a decision at the June General Affairs Council. In addition, the Council is expected to focus on the coronavirus and the next seven-year EU budget – another important topic for Western Balkan countries, as it determines EU economic support.

If a consensus is reached at the ambassador level, a decision on a date for start of negotiations and opening first chapters is possible this summer, diplomatic sources tell MIA.

The German Presidency, Ambassador Clauss pointed out, is not giving up on a formal start of accession negotiations by the end of this year, most likely in the fall.

“We gave the green light for North Macedonia and Albania. This will be one of the important topics of the German Presidency, and I expect it to happen in the fall,” Clauss said.

The same message was delivered on Wednesday by Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, Michael Roth, who said he was “very much displeased that some renowned EU member-states underestimated the role of the Western Balkans in the peace and stability of Europe”, in terms of the 2019 outcome when France blocked a decision.

The European Commission had then prepared a new methodology, backed by all 27 EU member states.

“The Western Balkans remain our strategic priority. Enlargement is also important in terms of geopolitics. We see foreign actors are trying to gain influence in the region, including Russia, China and Turkey, and we need to have this in mind,” Ambassador Clauss said.